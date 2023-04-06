Boston University hockey team brings biggest fan to Frozen Four

Seven-year-old Logan Gatto is a Boston Terrier through and through, but he didn't start the college hockey season that way.

"Not to say we weren't BU [Boston University] fans, but we just weren't a sports family," said Logan's dad Nick Gatto.

One of the reasons Logan has never really been into sports is because the seven-year-old from Boston has epilepsy, which can cause seizures.

You would never know about Logan's epilepsy if you saw him around his new favorite team, the Boston University men's hockey team.

READ: Lightning draft pick playing for National Championship in the Frozen 4

"There's a lot of things sports-wise that he can't do because of the level of his disability," said Logan's mother Sara Gatto. "This is something that he goes, and it's only his thing."

In October, Logan was matched with the Terriers thanks to TEAM Impact, a non-profit that matches kids facing serious illness and disabilities with college sports teams.

Now, the Terriers have their newest and biggest fan in Logan.

"I'm a good fan," said Logan.

Throughout the season Logan and his family attended games, practices and even had a special signing day ceremony in February.

When BU clinched its spot in this weekend's Frozen Four in Tampa, the Terriers knew Logan needed to be rink-side with them and invited him along for the ride.

"It was so special," said Sara Gatto. "They took the time out of what was their moment and what they've been working toward so hard to make sure that he was still included."

Logan may not have started the season as a hockey fan, but he's become more than just a fan, now.

"He's really become a part of our team," said Terriers goalie Drew Commesso. "We don't travel or do anything without him. When he's not here it doesn't feel the same."

SPORTS: 'Coming home': High school quarterback's journey brings him to Wiregrass Ranch for senior year

Throughout the season, Logan formed a special bond with Commesso, with whom he shares a jersey number.

"I think it's a little more than a number," Commesso said. "I have a pretty childish side to me. I like to hang out and be fun and [Logan] brings a lot of that to the team, especially on the days that are serious."

So now, thanks to the Terriers and TEAM Impact, Logan gets to cheer on his new teammates and big brothers for as long as their journey in the Frozen Four lasts.

Logan, however, isn't the only member from TEAM Impact joining a team at the Frozen Four. The Michigan Wolverines have their own extra teammate in an 18-year-old named Kellen who also made the trip to Tampa.

Meanwhile, the Terriers play Minnesota in the first semifinal game Thursday night at 5 p.m. inside Amalie Arena.