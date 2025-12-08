Speed Limits lowering on Howard Frankland, parts of I-275 as major construction ramps up

The Brief Drivers will see speed limits drop to 55 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge and a 7.5-mile stretch of I-275 South starting Sunday night. FDOT says the change is meant to improve safety for drivers and crews as two large construction projects continue. More than 1,000 crashes have happened on the Howard Frankland each year since 2022.



FDOT is lowering speed limits by 5–10 mph along Howard Frankland Bridge and a section of I-275 South in Pinellas County. The reductions begin Sunday night and are expected to remain in place as construction increases in both work zones.

The affected areas include:

Both directions of the Howard Frankland Bridge, where crews are dismantling the old northbound span, building two express lanes in each direction, and creating a shared-use pedestrian and bike path.

A 7.5-mile stretch of I-275 South in Pinellas County, from just north of 38th Avenue North, where the Howard Frankland ends, to just south of Gandy Boulevard.

Why you should care:

FDOT says speeding and aggressive driving have been a growing problem in the corridor. Spokesperson Kris Carson says they're seeing more than 1,000 crashes a year, and nearly 25% result in injury or death.

Lowering speeds, Carson says, is meant to protect both drivers and crews who are working just feet from traffic.

Timeline:

March 2025: Northbound traffic was shifted to the old southbound bridge.

Spring 2026: Howard Frankland Southbound Bridge project expected to finish.

Late 2030: I-275 South "Moving Florida Forward" express lane work expected to be completed.

What's next:

Drivers should expect the lower 55 mph speed limit to remain in place through the duration of both projects. FDOT says additional changes may follow as work progresses.