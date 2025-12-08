Speed Limits lowering on Howard Frankland, parts of I-275 as major construction ramps up
TAMPA, Fla. - FDOT is lowering speed limits by 5–10 mph along Howard Frankland Bridge and a section of I-275 South in Pinellas County. The reductions begin Sunday night and are expected to remain in place as construction increases in both work zones.
The affected areas include:
- Both directions of the Howard Frankland Bridge, where crews are dismantling the old northbound span, building two express lanes in each direction, and creating a shared-use pedestrian and bike path.
- A 7.5-mile stretch of I-275 South in Pinellas County, from just north of 38th Avenue North, where the Howard Frankland ends, to just south of Gandy Boulevard.
Why you should care:
FDOT says speeding and aggressive driving have been a growing problem in the corridor. Spokesperson Kris Carson says they're seeing more than 1,000 crashes a year, and nearly 25% result in injury or death.
Lowering speeds, Carson says, is meant to protect both drivers and crews who are working just feet from traffic.
Timeline:
- March 2025: Northbound traffic was shifted to the old southbound bridge.
- Spring 2026: Howard Frankland Southbound Bridge project expected to finish.
- Late 2030: I-275 South "Moving Florida Forward" express lane work expected to be completed.
What's next:
Drivers should expect the lower 55 mph speed limit to remain in place through the duration of both projects. FDOT says additional changes may follow as work progresses.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Florida Department of Transportation and on-camera interviews with FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson.