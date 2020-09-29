Bubbly in the bubble: Photos from the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup celebration

Fans could not be in the stands for the NHL playoffs or the Lightning’s big Stanley Cup Final series against the Dallas Stars. But they could feel the Bolts’ excitement from all the way back in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a look at the final moments of the cup-clinching game and the ensuing celebration, as seen by the photographers in the Edmonton bubble.

Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup overhead in the locker room after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Zach Bogosian of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates in the locker room. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Captain Steven Stamkos prepares to drink out of the Stanley Cup in the locker room. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

(L-R) Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Ondrej Palat celebrate with the Stanley Cup in the locker room. ​​ (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Captain Steven Stamkos and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates pose on the ice with the Stanley Cup after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents Steven Stamkos with the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Nikita Kucherov hands off the Stanley Cup following the series-winning victory. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Steven Stamkos skates with the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Steven Stamkos skates with the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Tampa Bay Lightning with the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents Victor Hedman with the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate following the series-winning 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate following the series-winning 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)