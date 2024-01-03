Bucs carry 'win or go home' scenario into Week 18

article

Football fans love to believe in the phrase "any given Sunday." It is the belief that anything can happen in the NFL – no matter what two teams are playing.

And heading into the final week of the season with an (8-8) record, the wins and losses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have truly come any given Sunday equally.

"We're happy to be in this spot playing positive football in December, trying to get into the playoffs," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "We control our own narrative. It's up to us to win it."

This week, however, means just a little bit more for the Bucs.

True, the team does control its own narrative, but the Bucs also control their own future. A win over Carolina would secure the team's third straight NFC South title, and a home playoff game along with it.

"It's playoff football," said Bucs offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. "I think this game is more of a playoff game than any game we've played all year."

This, however, is the second straight week the Buccaneers have a chance to lock up the division. A 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home on New Year's Eve kept the division race alive going into the final week of the season.

For the Bucs, their path to the playoffs is simple.

"Win and we're in," Wirfs explained.

If the Bucs lose, however, then things get interesting. Mathematically, both the Saints and Atlanta Falcons are still alive in the race for the NFC South crown.

Should the Bucs lose in Carolina on Sunday, then the winner of the game between Atlanta and New Orleans wins the division, and its playoff spot.

"That's just kind of how it happens at this point with everybody having similar records," said Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield. "You just fight to get a chance to get in."

Of course, the only scenario that matters to the Bucs is to win Sunday in Carolina.