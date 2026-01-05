Bucs clean out lockers, host exit interviews after season ends 

The Brief Monday, Buccaneers players cleaned out their lockers at their practice facility following the end of their season. The Bucs were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Despite beating the Carolina Panthers in the season finale, the Bucs' season ended when Atlanta beat New Orleans in their week 18 game.



Monday was a day to clean up and clean out at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice facility.

"Today is always a tough day every year," said offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. "You see all the bags and stuff, guys cleaning out their lockers."

It is a day that comes for every NFL franchise just at different times of the year. However, locker cleanout day came for the Bucs earlier than any wanted this time around.

"Definitely something that I don't want to experience again," said receiver Jalen McMillan. "I just want to get with this team and keep grinding, really."

The backstory:

Despite beating the Carolina Panthers 16-14 in their season finale, the Bucs were eliminated from playoff contention when the Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans in their Week 18 game. It was that result that handed the division title to the Carolina Panthers.

"Just can't leave it up to the Saints," Wirfs said.

"I'm disappointed we didn't get," said head coach Todd Bowles. "It's the first time in five years (we didn't get into the playoffs) so you kind of get used to it a little bit but we did it to ourselves."

Bucs head into the offseason

With the season officially over, there will be questions surrounding just who will fill out the Bucs locker room when they return from the offseason. Team legends Mike Evans and Lavonte David are both out of a contract after this season and could head for retirement.

Regardless of what Evans and David decide to do, though, there will still be turnover on the roster.

"You know it's coming," Wirfs said. "You know it's going to be a different locker room next year. You just have to be thankful for your time with everybody."

Someone that appears to be staying, meanwhile, is Bowles. After questions surrounding his job security, Bowles appears to be safe from the coaching chopping block for the time being.

Although the Bucs' head coach says he has yet to meet with the Glazer family, Bowles believes he has earned the right to keep his job.

"All I can do is coach and be myself," Bowles said. "I've earned the chance. I won three straight division titles. That says a lot as far as I'm concerned."

What's next:

Bowles and the rest of the coaching staff will continue to hold meetings and evaluate the season over the coming days and weeks. After that, possible changes could be coming to Bowles' staff, although what that will look like remains to be seen.