Bucs give back building homes through Habitat for Humanity

The Buccaneers love playing at home, and Tampa Bay area fans Raul and Dionne Johnson love watching their team at home on their televisions.

"We've been waiting to be homeowners for a really long time," Dionne Johnson said. "We've been married for over 35 years."

Just like how the Bucs have been built by general manager Jason Licht, the best homes have a rock-solid foundation built on a framework of support.

"It's everything," Bucs cornerback Benjamin Morrison said. "Your house is built on a foundation. When storms come, weather comes, your foundation will keep it up. It's important to really have a solid foundation."

In a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the Bucs helped lay that foundation for a couple forever homes.

What they're saying:

"Just to work side by side with them," Raul Johnson said. "We see them on TV all the time, cheering them on. They are side-by-side building something that is going to be with us for the rest of our life. It is truly amazing."

The Bucs skills with the drills, might not be described as amazing.

"I haven't really had to be a handy guy in my life," Bucs linebacker John Bullock said.

The team admits "Handymen" would not be the best way to describe these football players.

"I am far from it," Morrison said.

However, dedicating their days off to supporting others is what the Bucs are all about.

Giving Back:

"I enjoy doing this — giving back to the community," Bucs rookie cornerback Jacob Parrish said. "I feel like I owe it to the community. It is just a blessing to be here."

The team says it is a blessing to help out the people who cheer for them on Sundays.

"This is awesome just seeing all of the people show up for the community and helping people out," Bullock said. "This is what it is about. Just being part of this is awesome. I couldn't be happier to be here."

The Bucs say they are not just building homes, but also team chemistry.

Building Chemistry:

"I think allowing us to take the helmets off and connect on a day-to-day basis and connecting outside of football," Morrison said.

They say this connection is key in all aspects of life.

"It's bigger than football," Parrish said. "With all of us here, we are just bonding and giving back to the community."

Giving back is something that is appreciated more than the team will ever know.

"We did not expect this at all," Raul Johnson said. "With all of the help coming out and the Buccaneers players coming out to help with the Glazer foundation and the Bucs just supporting this type of effort is amazing."