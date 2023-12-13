Bucs' past trips to Green Bay haven't produced many wins

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their spot atop the NFC South Division, but for this team they can't afford to exhale – there's no breathing room.

"It’s the playoff mentality," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "We’ve mentioned it, and it sounds a little bit corny, but that’s just how it is for us right now. It’s a playoff mentality. We’ve got to win to continue on to get to where we want to go. It’s a singular focus. It’s a good mindset to have, to where you’re only worried about this play. How do we win this game? Find a way to do that and move on from there. Our only goal right now is to find a way to beat the Packers in Lambeau, go on from there, get to .500 and see where we can go."

Mayfield has made two trips to Lambeau Field in his career, both coming in the last two seasons. He left with two losses, throwing four interceptions in first experience on the hallowed grounds, losing to the Aaron Rogers-led Packers by just two points and last season with the Rams he was sacked five times in a 24-12 defeat.

"I grew up a huge Brett Favre fan, so the first time I got to go up there, I just kind of took it all in pregame," Mayfield said. "When it comes down to it, it’s still a football field when the game comes. It’s a special place to play and a great opportunity for us in this end-of-season push that we have coming on. They’re in a similar situation as us, so it’s going to be a good matchup."

The Bucs have had little success at Lambeau Field, winning just once in the last 15 regular season games. But, their last trip to Green Bay they came away with their biggest victory, beating the Packers in the NFC Championship. They led them to their second Super Bowl.

Both teams are dealing with a lot of injuries right now, but a positive sign for the Bucs is that they have found a running game that has produced for three straight weeks and at this time of the season, it takes a ground game to win.

"Yeah, you’ve got to be able to run the ball," Mayfield said. "You just need it. Whether you have a lead, or just to stay in the game to keep defenses off track to where they can’t just send their pass rushers in a three-point stance and just haul it off the edge. You’ve got to keep them off balance a little bit. In short-yardage situations, and obviously in the red zone, you’ve got to be able to run the ball."