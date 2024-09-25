Expand / Collapse search
Bucs prepare for playoff rematch with Eagles Sunday

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 6:15pm EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News

FOX 13's Sean Barie reports.

TAMPA - If a devil you know is better than a devil you don't, then the Buccaneers are in pretty good shape this week. 

"It's a little more comfortable when you know your opponent like that, but that doesn't take anything away from us and our preparation," said Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum. 

When the Bucs and Eagles kickoff this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, they will do so for the third time in the last year. 

"It's kind of like the (Detroit) Lions in a way," McCollum explained.

"They know us, and we know them personnel wise."

That familiarity also comes with a price. 

After all, the Bucs know what it feels like to exact revenge on the team that ended their season last year. 

Now, they'll look to avoid the same fate at the hands of the Eagles. 

"Just seeing them twice a year it feels like some division games," defensive back Chris Izien said. 

"These are all good teams that we expect to see in the playoffs and in the postseason."

Meanwhile the sting of last Sunday's loss to the Broncos is now driving the Bucs as they return to the practice field.

"I still have a bad taste in my mouth about it to this day," Izien said.

"Carrying that over into this week when we're playing a good team should definitely carry over a lot of frustration from the last game."

And while the Bucs agreed that their preparation for the Broncos was not wanting any, preparation will once again be key with the Eagles heading to town. 

"It's just getting back to basics, back to training camp rules," McCollum said.

"Doing what you have to do to survive the down and then get into the next play."

This Sunday, McCollum says the team will look for a little more harmony. 

"If we don't have 11 people all doing their part of the puzzle, then we'll never have a beautiful picture out there," he said. 

Now, the Bucs hope to piece together a bounce back performance against a familiar foe. 

