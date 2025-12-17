Bucs' receiver Mike Evans returns a man on a mission after broken collar bone

The Brief After missing six games with a broken collar bone, Buccaneers veteran receiver Mike Evans returned for their week 15 games against the Falcons. Evans led the team with 132 receiving yards in the 29-28 loss on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Evans' return brought the Bucs' offense a much-needed boost.



When Mike Evans broke a collar bone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' week seven loss to the Detroit Lions, part of the veteran receiver thought that would be curtains on his season.

"I thought the game was going to be taken away. I thought I was done for the season," Evans said.

That, however, would not be the case.

"I worked really hard. The training staff worked really hard," said Evans.

Big picture view:

After surgery to repair the broken bone, the Bucs' veteran receiver spent seven weeks working his way back from the injury. Missing six games, Evans finally made his return to the active roster in time for the Bucs' week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

And, Evans returned to the Bucs a man on a mission.

"It was my mission to go out there and try to bring the energy and the juice, because I know how serious this is," Evans said. "And then, missing all that time, you know how precious the game could be."

You could call it a mission accomplished as Evans led the team with 132 receiving yards off six catches.

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exits the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"You never want to take things for granted when you have a guy like Mike, who has been injured, wants to come back, wants to help this team out, and you feel that competitive nature and that fire," said quarterback Baker Mayfield.

And a fire is exactly what Evans' return helped light under the offense and in the crowd.

"Just to feel the crowd again. I'm just trying to get everybody amped up," Evans said.

The backstory:

Despite Evans' 132 receiving yards, the Bucs ultimately fell 29-28 after giving up a 14-point fourth quarter lead over the Falcons. Both Evans and Mayfield noted this week that 28 points is not enough and challenged themselves to find another gear.

"We want to go out there and put up way more than that," Evans said. "Especially after we watched the film and saw how much meat we left on the bone. It's unacceptable for an offense of this caliber."

Now, with three games remaining and the NFC South Division title still up for grabs, the Bucs once again look to their long-time leader on offense.

"He obviously expects greatness out of himself and expects people to rise to the occasion as well," Mayfield said.

What's next:

The Bucs travel to Charlotte for a division showdown with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The winner takes over sole possession of first place in the NFC South.