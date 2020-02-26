Bucs will meet with Jameis Winston to discuss his future with the team

article

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may soon learn what’s in store for Jameis Winston’s future.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the team will be meeting with Winston and his agent Wednesday to discuss his next step.

The Bucs could keep him for at least a year using the franchise tag, which would make Winston one of the highest-paid quarterbacks next season.

Winston is coming off one of his best years since being drafted to the Bucs. He had more than 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The one criticism is turnovers. He also threw a career-high 30 interceptions.

