Charity golf tournament hosted by Super Bowl champion returns to Palm Harbor
article
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The 13th Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor on Monday, June 2, 2025.
The event is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and ESPN football analyst, Anthony "Booger" McFarland.
The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, box lunch, raffles and contests.
OTHER NEWS: Gaither High football team rallies around coach after cancer diagnosis
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.
For more information, click here.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube