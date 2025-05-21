Charity golf tournament hosted by Super Bowl champion returns to Palm Harbor

article

The 13th Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The event is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and ESPN football analyst, Anthony "Booger" McFarland.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, box lunch, raffles and contests.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.

