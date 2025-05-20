Gaither High football team rallies around coach after cancer diagnosis

The Brief Two years ago, Gaither football's offensive line coach, Greg Callahan, was diagnosed with a form of melanoma. Undergoing treatment, the long-time coach was forced to take a step back and turned his offensive line over to his former teammate, and best friend, Brian Emanuel. Callahan, however, refused to take a step back from his other responsibility as the Cowboys' recruiting coordinator.



Greg Callahan’s voice has a way of carrying over the football field at Gaither High School, and it has been ever since he played for the Cowboys in the early 90s.

"I'm a Cowboy," Callahan proudly declared. "I've always been a Cowboy and will always be a Cowboy. I love it."

Unfortunately, Callahan’s voice is one that’s been increasingly absent at Gaither over the past few seasons.

"In his absence, the kids notice it and are very concerned for him and his family," said Gaither's head football coach Kirk Karsen.

Two years ago, Coach "Calli," as he is known, was diagnosed with a form of melanoma.

"You think that melanoma is just skin cancer. Cut it off and go about your business," Callahan said. "It grew into something bigger and then started to spread."

Undergoing treatment, the long-time offensive line coach was forced to take a step back from coaching and turned his offensive line over to his former teammate, and best friend, Brian Emanuel.

When Callahan is able to, he still makes it to a few practices and still has an impact on them.

"You can tell, with his condition, he hasn't been able to be around every day but every time he comes, the kids run to meet him. That about says it all," Emanuel said.

Callahan, however, refused to take a step back from his other responsibility as the Cowboys' recruiting coordinator. After each season, Callahan would edit together highlight reels for Gaither players in the hopes it would help them get recruited to play in college.

On several occasions, Callahan even edited highlight tapes for students that would reach out from other schools regardless of whether they played for Gaither.

"It isn't about me. It isn't about Gaither," Callahan said. "It's about helping these kids. If they need help, I'll help them."

Now that Coach "Calli" is the one in need of help, the Cowboys have stepped up for one of their own. A GoFundMe has been created and raised nearly $7,000 to help the Cowboys' coach in his fight.

The team also held a charity car wash as Callahan's Gaither family shows him that this is a fight he and his family were never in alone.

"Emotionally it's everything," Callahan said. "It's everything to be here, to know that you're loved and that you have the support."

After a career spent in service helping players fight for their dreams, those same players and coaches are now returning the favor to help Callahan in his fight.

