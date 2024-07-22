Clearwater Threshers bat dog receives fond farewell

Every dog may have its day, but Layla, the white retriever from Largo, has made her days count just a little bit more.

"She has just kind of been in my right pocket for 13 years," said Layla's dad, Andrew Davis.

When Davis adopted Layla 13 years ago, however, he never could have imagined the places his dog would take him.

About seven years ago, Davis taught Layla how to retrieve his favorite beer from their refrigerator.

Once a video of Layla went viral, Davis reached out to Clearwater Threshers promotions manager Dominic Repper.

That is when Repper had an idea to invite Layla to every "bark in the park" game and serve as the Threshers' official bat dog.

"Once it took off there was no stopping it," Davis said. "I never would've expected to have a famous dog."

But after six years on the job, Andrew could tell that Layla was starting to slow down on the basepaths a little.

"I told them (the Threshers), 'I don't know if Layla is going to be up to the challenge next year,'" he said.

But Repper and the Threshers had an idea to send their beloved bat dog out for one final trip to home plate and hosted a retirement party for Layla during last Friday's game.

"I'm not sure if she really knew what she did, but it was well deserved," said Davis.

A video posted by the Threshers of Layla's last trip to home plate, meanwhile, started to go viral itself.

And by the end of the weekend, the video had been viewed and shared more than a million times on social media.

For Andrew and Layla, it was an outpouring of kindness that was truly out of left field.

"I was blown away," Davis said. "That was really special and brought a lot of smiles to some people's faces. I'm sure it brought a few tears that I saw in the comments."

While Layla may be heading into retirement, the 13-year-old retriever has already named her own replacement with her younger sister, Lucy, stepping in to take her place.

"Dominic and the Threshers have said that she is in the minor leagues and is next up," said David. "She has already made an impact. Everybody knows who Layla's sister, Lucy, is."

While Lucy may be on-deck, Andrew Davis is still thankful that Layla got one final sendoff to remember.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"To look back on it and have that last day, that last bat, that's what made it special," he said.

It was one last bat for a bat dog that will leave a lasting legacy on the diamond.