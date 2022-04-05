Detroit Tigers acquire Austin Meadows from Tampa Bay Rays

article

Just days away from the home opener, Rays fans learned the team traded one of their star players.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday night they've traded outfielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers. In return, the Rays get 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes, along with a Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick.

Meadows has been with the Rays since being traded in 2018. He made the All-Star Team in 2019, and had a career high: 106 RBIs last season.

As for Paredes, he doesn't have a ton of big-league experience, with less than 60 total games within the last two years. He made his MLB debut in 2020.