Divers talk adrenaline ahead of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at St. Pete Pier

The Brief The St. Petersburg Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will bring the world's top 12 divers to the St. Pete Pier this Saturday. Athletes will plunge from a massive 90-foot tower into the water below, performing complex flips and twists. The event begins on Friday afternoon and ends on Saturday with the championships.



The world's top divers are soaring 90 feet through the air as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series takes over the St. Pete Pier on Friday and Saturday.

St. Petersburg cliff diving event

The backstory:

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series features the top 12 divers in the world who will compete in St. Petersburg.

Athletes are jumping from a 90-foot tower constructed specifically for the high-stakes event.

Courtesy: Red Bull

"They want to win, everybody wants to win. Team USA is looking good too," Orlando Duque, the sports director of Red Bull Cliff Diving, said. "We are going to see some of the best dives in the history of the sport from some of the best divers in the world."

Adrenaline and athlete preparation

What they're saying:

One Team USA diver described the sport as a perfect fit for an "adrenaline junkie," noting the immense rush felt from takeoff to entry.

"I can definitely feel it from the take-off, to the flight, to the entry." Kaylea Arnett, one of the divers representing Team USA, explained. "To have the city scape, it's great to have a crowd that can come and watch as well."

Another competitor mentioned that diving from 90 feet allows them to add an extra flip or twist to their routine.

Divers emphasized the need to be mentally strong and trust their abilities.

They have to overcome fear before stepping off the towering platform.

"I absolutely love it, it's amazing with the adrenaline rush and the feeling of hitting a good dive is something that's hard to describe," Lisa Faulkner, representing Team USA, added.

The spectator experience

Local perspective:

Residents and visitors are already lining the St. Pete Pier to catch the action up close.

One spectator expressed excitement, saying the competition was something they definitely wanted to see.

The event provides a unique cityscape backdrop for the high-altitude dives.

Several fans noted they were amazed by the sheer height of the diving platform.

How to watch

What's next:

The event gets underway on Friday, June 5 at the St. Pete Pier. Rounds two and three are from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

Then, the finals are on Saturday. Doors open at 10 a.m., a pre-show gets underway at 12:30 p.m., then the finals begin at 1:00 p.m.

The next step of the series is in Copenhagen, Denmark.