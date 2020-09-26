Flashback to 2004, the last time the Bolts won the Stanley Cup

article

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home the Stanley Cup for the second time in their 28-year franchise history Monday night, topping the Dallas Stars, 2-0.

Thanks in part to a 2015 Stanley Cup Final run that fell just short, that 2004 championship feels like a lifetime ago to many Bolts fans. It may seem even longer when you realize that in 2004, there was no iPhone, Jon Gruden was coaching the Buccaneers, and Illinois still had a state senator named Barack Obama.

Here’s a look at a few more things you may or may not remember about June 7, 2004 – the last time the Lightning won the Stanley Cup Final.

Top song: ‘Burn’ by Usher

Top movie: ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

Gallon of gas: $1.90

Hot new cell phone: Motorola RAZR

Presidential candidates: George W. Bush (R) and John Kerry (D)

Brad Richards of the Tampa Bay Lightning holds the Stanley Cup above his head after the victory over the Calgary Flames in Game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 7, 2004. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stanley Cup Final series MVP: Brad Richards

Jon Cooper: Coaching the NAHL expansion Texarkana Bandits

Lightning arena name: St. Pete Times Forum

Tampa population: 320,998 (compared to 392,890 in 2018)

Rays’ status: Still the Devil Rays, finishing a 70-91 season

Buccaneers’ quarterbacks: Brian Griese and Chris Simms

Tom Brady: Won Super Bowl XXXVIII in his third season with New England, February 2004