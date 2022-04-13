Florida Tropics backup goalie is a social media giant

Chris Frederick has yet to play in a game for the Florida Tropics indoor soccer team, but he’s generating a lot of attention on social media.

Fredrick has more than 3.2 million followers on his Christhunder Instagram, which is more than any other Bay Area athlete aside from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. He has twice as many followers as the Bucs, Lightning and Rays combined and he wasn't aware of it.

"No I wasn't," said Frederick. "That's pretty wild."

What's the catch? How can a goalie on an indoor soccer team that is third-string be in such great influence? Well, it’s his full-time job.

"My business partner and I helped people in a concept called ‘the give-a-way concept’, developed to give away things in order for people to follow to earn something or win something," stated Frederick. "From there, we kind of helped other people explode. It's kind of gone viral."

When Frederick isn't playing soccer, he's building his brand. He's a personal business coach, who has multiple business ventures. He's a serial entrepreneur.

"Really, if you monetize the 'following' correctly, you can turn it into, not just a full-time income, but you can create generational wealth from it," said Frederick.

It takes time to be as successful as Fredrick. He owns multiple businesses, is building a worldwide brand on Instagram and plays professional soccer. For Frederick, there's not a lot of time for sleep.

An average day for him is waking up in his home in Sarasota at 4 a.m., driving to Lakeland and practicing until 10 a.m. and then heading into his office. His day doesn't end until around 1 a.m. the next morning. He only sleeps three or four hours a night.

"That's what it takes, and you have to be mentally there," Fredrick said.

Fredrick has a busy lifestyle, but it's one he's enjoying both on and off the field.