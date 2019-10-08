Football player dies after collapsing at Warner University in Lake Wales

article

A Warner University football player died after collapsing during a non-contact drill in Lake Wales Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, Warner University said Polk County Emergency Services rushed to help senior Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds.

He was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center, where he later passed away. The cause of his collapse and death were not released.

"We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends, classmates, coaches and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time," the Facebook post read.

The university said a team was being assembled to provide support for students, faculty, and staff.