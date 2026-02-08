Palmetto church reopens 15 months after hurricane damage, marking emotional rededication

The Brief First Biblical Baptist Church of Palmetto held a rededication ceremony 15 months after hurricane damage devastated the building. Leaders shifted expansion funds to renovations to restore the church and welcome parishioners back. The congregation hopes to eventually move forward with its original rebuilding plans.



More than a year after Hurricane Milton left a Palmetto church with extensive damage, First Biblical Baptist Church of Palmetto has reopened its doors, celebrating a major milestone in its long road to recovery.

The backstory:

The church welcomed parishioners back Sunday with a four-and-a-half-hour rededication ceremony filled with prayer, worship, music and emotional moments.

The church, a fixture in the community for 34 years, was heavily damaged when Hurricane Milton tore through Manatee County in October 2024. Leaders say roof damage, water intrusion and mold left the building in shambles.

Before the storm, the congregation had been raising money for a major expansion that included plans for a food pantry, community garden, auditorium, daycare and space that could serve as a shelter.

Instead, those funds were redirected to renovate the existing structure, so services could resume.

What they're saying:

"We had a very broad plan to actually rebuild the church," Caleb, the church's administrator for external affairs, said. "We were speaking with the county to make sure that we had permits. We had architectural plans."

Manatee County Commissioner Amanda Ballard said the county helped accelerate recovery efforts.

"We were able to get some special debris pickups done back in 2025, and then we got some road paving done," Ballard said.

What's next:

Church leaders say they hope to raise enough money to eventually move forward with their original rebuilding vision, expanding their campus to better serve the growing community with a food pantry, auditorium, daycare, community garden, and more.

"We’ve been through a lot, but we continue to stand tall nevertheless, and we’re so appreciative of so much support," Caleb said.

The First Biblical Baptist Church of Palmetto is located at 802 23rd St E, Palmetto, FL 34221.

