Former Buccaneers coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74

article

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Sam Wyche has died just days short of his 75th birthday.

The news was shared Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals, the team he played for and also eventually coached to the Super Bowl.

According to the team, Wyche died after a brief battle with recurring melanoma in his adopted hometown of Pickens, South Carolina.

“Sam was a wonderful guy. We got to know him as both a player and a coach,” Bengals president Mike Brown in a statement. “As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”

Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 through 1991, winning the AFC Central twice and losing to San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.

He went on to coach the Buccaneers from 1992 through 1995, never finishing better than third in the division, though he drafted future stars including Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, and John Lynch. He was succeeded by Tony Dungy.