Gonzalez’s RBI single in 12th lifts Red Sox past Tampa Bay Rays 5-4

Romy Gonzalez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 12th as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez dropped a hit to shallow right off reliever Manuel Rodríguez, who had intentionally walked Tyler O’Neill to start the inning. Instead of forcing a possible double play, the move allowed Connor Wong to easily score the game-winner after a wild few extra innings.

Cedanne Rafaela, who homered in the fifth for Boston, delivered a wild throw in the 11th that allowed the Rays to briefly take a 4-3 lead. But Boston was able to tie it when Rodríguez immediately looked to second instead of home on a grounder up the middle that allowed Boston to tie it.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: Romy Gonzalez #23 of the Boston Red Sox gets ready for a water shower after his RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays won the game during the 12th inning at Fenway Park on May 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) got the win and Rodríguez (0-1) took the loss.

Josh Lowe hit a solo homer in the first and Randy Arozarena got one in the sixth.

The Rays made a base-running blunder in the 11th when Ben Rortvedt, who opened the inning on second, got caught in a rundown between third and home. Arozarena made it to second and went on to score on an error by Paredes.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Civale, a Connecticut native who played in college nearby at Northeastern University, made his Fenway Park debut. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated IF Jonathan Aranda (fractured right finger) from the 10-day injured list and optioned IF Austin Shenton to Triple-A Durham. … Paredes returned to the lineup as the designated hitter, two days after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch. Paredes was off Monday for the series opener.

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (left oblique strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora said Whitlock was able to throw in the mid-90s recently and could rejoin the rotation by next week.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (0-1, 1.50 ERA) gets his second start following an early stint on the injured list with a strained pectoral. Bradley, who was 2-0 against Boston as a rookie last year, pitched six innings against the Yankees in his season debut May 10, allowing four hits and one run in his season debut.

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (3-4, 2.24) gets the start for Boston, where he has an ERA of 2.54 through four starts this season.

