Gulf High School in New Port Richey is canceling the remainder of its football season

A high school in Pasco County has canceled the rest of its football season

Gulf High School in New Port Richey made the announcement Monday. The school’s athletic director posted a Twitter update saying the reason was due to a number of injuries within the past few weeks.

"Our roster numbers are not sufficient enough to safely field a team @gulfhighschool this was hard decision but the safety of our kids always comes 1st." — Twitter/@buonsanto_bruno

The school’s next football game was originally scheduled for Friday, October 18, against Wesley Chapel High School.

According to Suncoast News, the team will wrap up its season at 0-10.