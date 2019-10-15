Gulf High School in New Port Richey is canceling the remainder of its football season
article
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A high school in Pasco County has canceled the rest of its football season
Gulf High School in New Port Richey made the announcement Monday. The school’s athletic director posted a Twitter update saying the reason was due to a number of injuries within the past few weeks.
"Our roster numbers are not sufficient enough to safely field a team @gulfhighschool this was hard decision but the safety of our kids always comes 1st."
The school’s next football game was originally scheduled for Friday, October 18, against Wesley Chapel High School.
According to Suncoast News, the team will wrap up its season at 0-10.