High school athletes still prepping for college, despite COVID-19 closures

Spring sports at high schools across the country are at a standstill, which means college recruiting is taking a hit, too.

Right now, the NCAA has created a so-called dead period until April 15 during which schools cannot invite recruits to campus for visits, official or unofficial. Phone calls and text messages, however, are allowed.

The work continues off the field for student-athletes looking to play at the next level. That's where Derek Del Rosal, owner of CSA Prepstar is making connections. He says the novel coronavirus shutdowns have created a raised demand.

"To be honest with you, my phone has been ringing a lot," Del Rosal told FOX 13 Sports. "I'm happy to say I'm also delivering. I've had several kids, this week alone, that have come to my program that their senior year has been taken from them - especially baseball - and some of these kids have received multiple opportunities in hours and days."

For the last 10 years, Del Rosal's business has helped high school kids get a chance at the next level. Some of the biggest names have come through his program, including Aaron Rodgers.

Del Rosal only takes in 50 clients a year, to make sure they are getting his full attention.

"I try to go to as many games as I can," said Del Rosal. "I think doing things like that gives these kids a sense that someone is behind them. There is someone that's really going to be working for [them]. How am I going to tell a coach what a kid does in a certain situation if I don't know myself?"

Del Rosal wants all high school athletes to know: During these unprecedented times, colleges aren't necessarily going to find you on their own, but they are looking.

"There are a lot of programs out there that are still looking because they are scrambling right now," said Del Rosal. "It's a great opportunity for everybody. Putting your fears away and putting your opportunity in the hands of another person, sometimes, it's hard for some parents, but I hope I'm changing that."

Del Rosal added, playing at the next level requires talent plus strong grades, and having someone to help find the right fit can be equally as valuable.