Indiana-Ohio State could win you money. Here’s how.

It’s the biggest game of the young Big Ten season and it could win you some cash before the holidays.

On this week’s edition of FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football telecasts, it’s a battle of Top 10 teams as No. 9 Indiana heads to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State.

And you could end up winning $1,000 along the way by playing FOX’s Super 6 contest. Just answer the six questions on the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device and you could win the grand prize of $1,000. The best part of all is that the game is free.

Those six questions and some of the things to keep in mind when you are picking are…

Who will be leading at the end of the first half?

The possible answers are Indiana, Ohio State or a tie).

Indiana has carried leads of 10, 13, 17 and 24 at the end of the first half in its four victories. In their first three games, Ohio State has lead by 10, 15 and 32 at intermission. Neither side has played a ton of quality opponents to this point- Indiana’s four opponents had three combined wins, Ohio State’s had two.

What will be the highest scoring quarter of the game?

The possible answers are 1st quarter, 2nd quarter, 3rd quarter, 4th quarter or two quarters will be tied.

Ohio State has owned the second quarter. Against Rutgers two weeks ago, they threw up 28 points to take the game over. They’ve scored 45 points combined in three games in the second quarter. For Indiana, the need to maintain proximity is going to be keep up with the scoring- which is a difficult task.

How will the first touchdown of the second half be scored?

It could be an Indiana passing, Indiana rushing, Ohio State passing, Ohio State rushing, any other TD or no touchdowns in the half.

This is where Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State’s Justin Fields will be front and center. Both quarterbacks have the ability to create havoc with their arms and their legs. Fields, however, probably has better receiving weapons around him.

How many total points will be scored in the game?

The choices are less than 40 points, 40-45 points, 46-50 points, 51-55 points, 55-60 points or over 60 points.

A golden rule with an Ohio State game is to go big or go home. The Buckeyes tend to throw a ton of points on the board. And when they get a team down, they can show no mercy- especially in these statement games. While the Michigan game may be the marquee ending contest for the Buckeyes, this is the best team that Ohio State has remaining on the conference schedule. Don’t be surprised if they make an offensive statement because of that.

Which of the below will be the last scoring play of the game?

Indiana TD, Indiana FG, Ohio State TD, Ohio State FG or any other way.

Again, the focus should be on the two quarterbacks. The one thing that Penix and Indiana has shown is some scrappiness- especially in the overtime win against Penn State to start the delayed Big Ten schedule. They won’t go away easily, so don’t be surprised if they post the final score of this game.

Who will win the game?

Either Indiana or Ohio State.

History is on the side of the Buckeyes, who haven’t lost to Indiana since 1988 and have won 25 straight in the series. But in this weird year of college football, it wouldn’t be stunning to see the Hoosiers pull the upset.

Again, it’s so easy to play. Just make your choices on the Super 6 app and watch the game. If your answers are right, you can win the jackpot as you watch Indiana and Ohio State on Big Noon Saturday on FOX Sports.



