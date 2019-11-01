Islanders beat Lightning 5-2

Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York's three-goal third period and the Islanders beat the Tampa Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York's longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season. The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime Wednesday.