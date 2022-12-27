J.J. Watt to retire from NFL: 'My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude'

Days after the Arizona Cardinals played their final home game of the season, defensive end J.J. Watt has apparently made a decision on his NFL future.

In a tweet on Dec. 27, the three-time defensive player of the year wrote the Cardinals' overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium was his "last ever NFL home game."

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt tweeted.

The 33-year-old Watt was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s played some of his best football with the Cardinals over the past few weeks with three sacks against the Broncos and two tackles for a loss on Christmas night against the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.