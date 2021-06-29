Lakeland star brings entrepreneurial spirit into senior year

Since he was a freshman, he's been a force on the Lakeland Dreadnaughts' defense. Now, heading into his senior year, Gabriel Dindy has got quite a bit of attention from college recruiters.

"It's been crazy busy since we're allowed to see people," Dindy said of the recruiting process. "I haven't got more than six hours of sleep. I've been waking up early every morning, going out to visits."

The top prospect in all of Florida with offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and more, Dindy was on the Lakeland High coaching staff's radar long before he was a freshman.

"The first time I met him, he was in about the eighth grade," Lakeland defensive line coach CJ Johnson said. "His older brother played for the program and when I mean his older brother, we thought Gabe was the older brother because he was about a foot taller than his senior brother."

Dindy is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, and runs a 4.8 40, so it's easy to understand why every college in the country is beating down his door. However, there's more to Dindy than just a football player. Heading into his senior year, Dindy is already showing an entrepreneurial spirit.

Dindy, along with his sister Destyni, has his own brand, "Beyond Our Best."

"Beyond our Best is a fitness movement," he explained. "My sister is a personal trainer, but we've kind of extended it a little further. If it comes to doing the Bible, sports, any job, be beyond your best in anything you do."

Between the workout packages and the merchandise sales, it's nice to not need a summer job.

"I help sell shirts and we promote it constantly on our social media we kind of make money off of shirts and different things."

Beyond our Best is meant to teach people how to be the best versions of themselves, but it's also given Dindy an educational experience long before he decides on which university to attend.

"The main thing is being patient," Dindy added. "You're not going to get a bunch of people to start off with so we're just kind of inching our way up, and we're trying to get our name out there."