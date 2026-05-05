Lightning captain Victor Hedman opens up about struggles with mental health

The Brief In March, the Lightning announced defenseman Victor Hedman would be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. During the team's exit interviews on Tuesday, however, Hedman explained his leave of absence was to focus on his mental health. Hedman says he is doing much better after seeking help and focusing on his mental health and encourages others to take their mental health seriously.



From the outside, a life in the National Hockey League seems glamorous enough.

"You're playing in the NHL. You're healthy, you're good-looking, and you're strong," said Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois.

The reality, however, can be quite different.

"It's a lot of pressure to live up to those expectations," BriseBois continued.

For Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, that pressure was something he felt all too well this season.



"At the end of the day, it was physically and mentally draining," Hedman said.

The backstory:

In March, the team announced Hedman, a 17-year NHL veteran, would be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Dealing with the stress of injuries he sustained during the season, Hedman explained during the team's exit interview media availabilities on Tuesday that the reason for his sudden leave of absence was to focus on his mental health.

"That's where the decision came that I needed to take some time and find myself again," Hedman explained.

Missing the last few weeks of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs.

At that time, Hedman focused himself with the support of his family, his teammates and friends from around the league, such as former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Bigger than hockey

"You try to be there to support him because he's done that his whole life for us in different fashions and sacrificed so much for this team, this city and this organization," said fellow Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

At the same time, the Lightning organization was standing behind its captain as Hedman worked on getting better.

"Even when he left the team, it took a lot of courage to do that," BriseBois said.

"I'm really proud of him and the work he's done."

Why you should care:

Rather than keep the reason for his leave of absence a secret, Hedman opened up about his mental health struggles.

Hedman said he has been seeing the same therapist for the last four years and encourages others to seek help if they need it, too.

"Don't sit with your thoughts," Hedman said.

"There's a lot of people out there that can help you. That's what I found out. It's never too late, either."

What's next:

Hedman heads into the offseason and says he is doing much better mentally, while the Lightning look forward to the return of the captain in 2026.

"I'm glad he's much better," BriseBois said. "I'm glad he's in a good spot, and I'm glad that he's going to be on our team next year, and I expect him to have a good season."