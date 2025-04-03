Lightning fall 2-1 to Senators, still wrap up playoff spot with Avs’ victory over Blue Jackets

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson scored and the Ottawa Senators beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Thursday night, with the Lightning wrapping up a playoff spot after the game when Colorado beat Columbus.

Pinto opened the scoring for the Senators with 6:15 left in the first period, and Sanderson made it 2-0 on a power play at 5:17 of the second. Brandon Hagel got one back for Tampa Bay at seven minutes of the second with his 34th of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay, playing the second game of a four-game trip. The Lightning had won four in a row.

OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 03: Ottawa Senators Right Wing Adam Gaudette (81) looks to tip a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during third period National Hockey League action between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa S Expand

Ottawa holds the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Takeaways

Lightning: Tampa Bay generated a number of chances on the power play, but was unable to capitalize.

Senators: Ottawa struggled defensively at times and relied heavily on Ullmark.

Key moment

With Ottawa up 2-1, Ullmark made a huge save on Jake Guentzel with 23 seconds remaining in the second period.

Up next

The Lightning are at Buffalo on Saturday night. The Senators host Florida on Saturday and Columbus on Sunday night.