Lightning increasing number of fans allowed in Amalie Arena to 18,600, the 'maximum possible capacity'

If fans thought they brought the thunder on Monday, it may be even louder during Game 2.

Hours before the puck drops for the second game in the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced they will increase capacity inside Amalie Arena again. Now, 18,600 fans will be allowed in. They said this is the "maximum possible capacity."

The last increase in capacity was on Monday, when the team announced they will welcome 16,300 fans.

In early May, home-game capacity for the playoffs was set for 7,000 fans. The Bolts have since announced several increases in fan capacity since then.

The team is facing off against the Montreal Canadiens as they try to win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

During Game 1 on Monday, the Bolts won 5-1.

