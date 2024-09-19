Littell allows 1 hit in 7 innings and Tampa Bay Rays beat Red Sox 2-0

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Zack Littell allowed one hit over seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.

Littell (8-9), who made his team-leading 28th start in his first full season as starter, struck out seven and did not issue a walk. After Edwin Uceta pitched a perfect eighth, Garrett Cleavinger worked a 1-2-3 ninth to get his sixth save in seven chances.

Nick Sogard's two-out single in the third was Boston's only hit of the game.

Boston starts a three-game series at Fenway Park against Minnesota on Friday, trailing the Twins and Detroit by four games for the final AL wild card. The Red Sox would also need to jump over Seattle. The Rays are five games out of the third wild-card position.

Both the Red Sox and Rays have nine games remaining.

Boston has gone 22-35 since the All-Star break.

The Rays need to go 2-1 or better this weekend against Toronto in their final home series of the season to have an eighth consecutive winning record at home.

Brandon Lowe drove in a run with a third-inning sacrifice off Brayan Bello (14-8). Bello gave up one run, five hits, two walks and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings.

Dylan Carlson made it 2-0 on a run-scoring grounder in the seventh.

Boston slugger Rafael Devers went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. He was hitless in 11 at-bats, including eight strikeouts, in the series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Closer Kenley Jansen, who has had some shoulder-lat issues, threw before the game after getting his 27th save on Wednesday and is fine … RHP Lucas Sims (right lat) was reinstated from the 15-day IL. … RHP Luis García (right elbow inflammation) could be back in the next few days.

Rays: Shane McClanahan (Tommy John surgery) is looking forward to throwing to hitters for the first time next Thursday. "It's exciting," McClanahan said, "I miss it. Miss it to death."

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Face Minnesota RHP David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA) on Friday night. Boston has not announced its starter.

Rays: LHP Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA) will start or follow an opener Friday night against Toronto RHP José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA). Berríos is 7-0 with an 1.51 ERA over his last seven starts.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: