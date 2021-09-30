Losing his voice cuts down on Brady's talk about 'The Return'

The Hype for the ‘Brady Bowl’ – Tom Brady's return to New England – has been building since he signed his name on a Buccaneer contract 18 months ago.

Brady knew then the day would arrive, but now, everyone around TB12 wants to build this up as Brady vs. Belichick.

Don't think Tom Brady losing his voice means he's gotten caught up in talking about playing against his past.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really great football team," said Brady. "That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback. It's not about the fans or the home crowd, relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it and we've got to do a great job."

After spending 20 years together in New England, both sides know exactly what each other thinks. It's going to make for an interesting chess game.

But the biggest difference is that Brady has better pieces on his side.

"They're very well-coached," Brady said of the Patriots. "Obviously, they have a lot of great players, smart players. They're going to be in the right spot. They prepare very well. They prepare very well, obviously being there for a long time, I know how well they prepare. I think if you put great preparation with great players, it makes for a great defense."

Getting a ticket for a seat in Gillette Stadium Sunday night is pricey. Tickets are running from $1,200 to just over $5,000, and even Tom is getting hit up by everyone he knows.

"First four weeks have been tough on me," Brady said with a smile. "The home opener, then California, Patriots. So after this, I'm, like, done for the year. I'm tired with it. Maybe that's the problem with my voice."

When Brady walks out onto the field to face his old team he plans on being laser-focused, concerned with the one thing that has driven him since he first picked up a football: winning.

Advertisement

"The people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them. Jason [Licht] and Bruce [Arians], I think them coming into my life and saying, ‘Hey we really want you to be here,’ has been an amazing thing to me. I’m just excited to go up there and try to beat a really great football team."