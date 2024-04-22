Messi mania causes Rowdies star to adopt new jersey number

To Leo Fernandes, a jersey number is just a number.

"The numbers don't really mean anything. It's how you play on the field," said the Rowdies star forward.

That might not be entirely true, especially when it comes to soccer.

"Typically, the number 10 is the attacking midfielder, the creator, and playmaker," explains Fernandes. "Eleven and seven are usually the wingers. And then number nine is usually the goal scorer."

And while Fernandes has scored loads of goals for the Tampa Bay Rowdies over the years, he has done so wearing number 11 on the back of his kit.

"A couple of my favorite players growing up were wearing (number 11) and it was just a number that I admired," he said.

But Leo is number 11 no longer, and it is all thanks to global soccer icon Lionel Messi.

"I was a bit surprised because I never thought I would switch my number," said Fernandes.

Last year, when Messi made the move to Inter Miami FC, Fernandes' oldest son got swept up in Messi mania and asked his dad to change his number from 11 to that of Messi's number 10. It didn't take Fernandes long to grant his son's request.

"He fell in love with Messi, but who doesn't love watching Messi play?" Fernandes said. "He basically just convinced me."

So, Fernandes approached the Rowdies and asked to change his number from 11 to 10. Still, it felt a bit weird for Leo, a proud Brazilian footballer, to be wearing the number of one of the most famous Argentinian soccer players in history.

"It definitely hit me, but I'm just telling myself I'm wearing it because of Pele or Neymar for Brazil," he joked.

And while countless greats around the world have worn the number 10, Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson believes it is an honor befitting Fernandes.

"For me, the (number) 10 is a guy that creates, a guy with a bit of magic and I think Leo deserves the number 10."

It is a new look for Leo, born out of the bond between father and son.

"I'm still his favorite player," boasts Fernandes. "The reason I still play is for him and my youngest one. They enjoy watching me step on the field."

Now, they'll get to watch their dad step on the field with a new outlook and a new number.

