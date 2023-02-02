Only QB coach to ever coach Brady & Manning retires from the Buccaneers

After Tom Brady made his retirement final, the Buccaneers' quarterback coach did, too.

Clyde Christensen has been a QB coach for 43 years and is the only one in the NFL to have coached Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Bruce Arians, who retired last season, is the only coach to have done the same.

After walking off the field for the last time, Christensen told Kevin O'Donnell what it was like working with Brady for three years, what he thinks is next for the quarterback spot in Raymond James Stadium and how the Buccaneers move forward after the GOAT departs.