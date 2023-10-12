Palm Harbor senior swimmer takes her talents to the sky

Olivia Krempp has spent her life in the pool.

"I kind of had a thing for swimming, so I began swimming competitively with the older kids," the Palm Harbor University High senior said. "And I've been swimming ever since."

Swimming, however, isn't the only arena where Olivia has chosen to excel.

"Olivia is not just a good athlete but also just good at everything she does," her swim coach Tim McCann said. "Swimming is just one part of her life."

Though swimming was first, Olivia picked up other hobbies along the way. She started playing basketball in the fourth grade and has continued to do so into high school.

But it's Olivia's newest hobby that stands above the rest.

"It's that adrenaline rush and the feeling of being active. It's a constant," Olivia said.

While most 17-year-olds are focused on getting their driver's license, Olivia took it a step further by getting her pilot's license.

"My dad and grandfather are both pilots, so it's always been something that has been part of my life, but I never took it seriously," said Olivia.

Starting two years ago, Olivia decided to start taking it seriously and began the process of obtaining her pilot's license.

"There were lots of early mornings at the airport.," said Olivia. "The entire month of July this summer, I was there at five in the morning every single day."

Taking her talents from the land and water to the sky, Olivia has found her calling.

"I want to be a military aviator," she said. "You made a goal. You met that goal, and now you have a plan for your future."

Whether it's setting a personal best in the pool or sinking a three-pointer on the court, to Olivia, there is still nothing that compares to the freedom of flight.

"There's just a sense of fulfillment," Olivia said. "It just makes you feel complete and like you know what you're doing."

Now, Olivia plans to take her piloting skills and apply to either the Naval or Air Force Academies, where she also hopes to continue her basketball career.