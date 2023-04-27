Paredes drives in 5 as Rays pound Cease, White Sox 14-5

article

Isaac Paredes had a career-high five RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 14-5 victory on Thursday night.

Brandon Lowe homered and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series. Lowe, Yandy Díaz, Luke Raley and Josh Lowe each had three hits as the AL East leaders bounced back nicely after they were shut out in back-to-back home games by Houston.

Raley, who had three RBIs, moved from right field to the mound for the ninth and allowed two runs.

Tampa Bay finished with 16 hits. Paredes' bases-loaded double in the Rays' five-run sixth inning helped put it away.

Shane McClanahan (5-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in the win. He struck out five and walked two.

White Sox ace Dylan Cease (2-1) was tagged for seven runs, six earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

Jake Burger homered for Chicago and drove in two runs.