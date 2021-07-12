Photos: Tampa Bay Lightning championship boat parade

Stanley set sail on Monday – again – as the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade down the Hillsborough River.

While the afternoon portion of the celebration got rained out, the parade itself cruised through Tampa along under blue skies, with the only precipitation coming from champagne and beer bottles.

Here’s a look at the parade in photos; note, some images contain profanity.

Victor Hedman raises the Stanley Cup as Steven Stamkos, left and Luke Schenn, right, celebrate. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Expand

Blake Coleman raises the Stanley Cup during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning, center, during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Ondrej Palat is sprayed with champagne during the boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Nikita Kucherov, center and Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, celebrate during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Brayden Point, left, and Erik Cernak spray champagne during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning holds the Stanley Cup while driving Nikita Kucherov during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Nikita Kucherov holds the Vince Lombardi trophy, Andrei Vasilevskiy wears his Conn Smythe Trophy and Mikhail Sergachev holds the Stanley Cup during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, center, celebrates during the boat parade. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Advertisement