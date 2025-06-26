Polk County's Walter Clayton Jr. traded to Utah Jazz after first-round NBA Draft selection by Wizards

The Brief The Washington Wizards drafted Walter Clayton Jr. on Wednesday night before trading his rights to the Utah Jazz. Clayton won two state championships at Bartow High School and a national title with the Florida Gators. He was the 18th overall pick in this year's draft.



Bartow High School graduate and Florida Gators star Walton Clayton Jr. now knows where he'll live out his dream of playing in the NBA: Utah, after the Jazz made a trade to land him.

Timeline:

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards took Clayton with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. The Wizards then traded his draft rights to the Jazz for the 21st and 43rd overall picks in this year's draft, along with second-rounders in 2031 and 2032.

The backstory:

Clayton blossomed on the court at Bartow High School, winning two state championships. He was also a highly regarded football recruit, but basketball is where his heart is.

PREVIOUS: "He's ready for the moment." — Bartow High School basketball coach talks Walter Clayton Jr., National Title

He later closed out his collegiate career by winning a national championship with the Florida Gators earlier this year. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game during his senior season, and was named a first-team All-American.

What's next:

The second and final round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The NBA has not released its full schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NBA Draft on June 25, 2025, and previous FOX 13 News reports.

