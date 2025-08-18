Rays grounds crew adjusts to work outside instead of indoors at Tropicana Field

The Brief The Rays have played the 2025 season outside after Hurricane Milton blew the roof off of Tropicana Field. Meaning the grounds crew has now rolled the tarp on the field for the first time in Rays history. The crew texts FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto every night to figure out if they need to tarp the field for the next day.



Playing major league baseball in a minor league ballpark has been the reality for the Rays this season.

While it has certainly been a major switch up for the team, it also has for the grounds crew.

"It's obviously different with the weather," Rays Director of Special Projects and Field Operations Dan Moeller said.

But the differences this season do not change the love for the job.

"Oh, it's awesome," Moeller said. "We've got one of the best jobs in the whole building. We make the fields look good and we are around the players all day long."

Being at the ballpark all day long is no exaggeration for the grounds crew.

"It can become a full day," Moeller said. "There are days when we are expecting rain and even though it may be a 7 o'clock game, they may have to be here at 7 a.m. in the morning. There can be some 16-hour days. There have been no complaints. They have been great."

Moeller has been doing this routine for all 28 seasons of Rays baseball. However, this year, those long days are a bit different.

"I've been dealing with the weather for a while but not for 81 games," Moeller said.

The Rays are dealing with the weather for 81 home games in 2025 because Hurricane Milton destroyed the air-conditioned Tropicana Field and forced the team to play their season in the great outdoors of Steinbrenner Field.

"I think I prefer being back in my 72 degrees," Moeller said. "It's a good experience. All of my guys have adapted really well and have done a great job this year."

The team has taken notice of the job being done.

"I think the grounds crew has done a good job," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It has been challenging simply because you are coming over to a new ballpark. They have worked well together, and they are doing everything to make the field playable."

That's because, while the environment may be different, the job hasn't changed.

"It's very similar techniques when it comes to maintaining things," Moeller said. "You've got your clay mounds and home plates. Base paths, the clay you have to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Watering it. Here you mow the grass but there you have to groom it every game day. Probably the worst part of the Trop is dealing with the sunflower seeds. At the Trop, you have to hand-pick all of the seeds out of there. But it's very similar except one is outdoors and one is indoors."

Playing baseball outside in 2025 has made the grounds crew bust out the tarp for the first time at home in the history of the organization. It has also added a new aspect to the job - being in constant contact with local meteorologists.

"I know how to look at an app but they, obviously, know a lot more on what weather patterns can do and highs and lows," Moeller said. "I think it is pretty important to have a local meteorologist that you can lean on and give you advice."

One of those meteorologists is FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.

"We've been texting back and forth, usually during and just after the game, and the big question always is, 'Do we tarp the field,'" Dellegatto said.

It's become so much apart of their routines.

"We've become best friends, at least in my mind," Moeller said.

Dellegatto is happy to help.

"I love the responsibility," Dellegatto said. "It is great. There is a lot of pressure because it takes a lot of work. I kind of enjoy that pressure, so to be, and I am a sports fan so it is kind of fun."

While the weather has changed some things, it has also made it a fun year for the crew.

"It's been a good experience," Moeller said. "We've enjoyed it."

It's an experience Moeller would not want to go through with anyone else.

"The crew has really stepped up to the plate," Moeller said. "They have been awesome."

The Rays are back at home on Tuesday against the Yankees. They still have yet to have a game postponed to a new date because of the weather.

