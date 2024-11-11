Rays' Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic after incident where guns were drawn: Reports

Press the play button above to watch FOX 13 News

Shortstop Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays is facing more legal trouble after he was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic following what police are calling an altercation where guns were drawn at an apartment complex, ESPN is reporting.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday 100 miles west of Santo Domingo in San Juan de la Maguana.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic after an altercation where guns were drawn at an apartment complex, according to police. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Police sources say that Franco was with an unarmed woman during the altercation, and they are both being held for questioning, ESPN reports.

Franco is currently on indefinite administrative leave from the MLB as he prepares to stand trial in the Dominican Republic next month for his ongoing sexual abuse case.

He's charged with sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

