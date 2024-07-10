Rays' Wander Franco now accused of human trafficking, sexual abuse of minor: Authorities

Rays star shortstop Wander Franco has been accused of human trafficking in addition to his existing charges of sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic made new accusations against Franco, filing additional charges of illicit migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

Those accusations come a day after Franco was formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old in the Dominican Republic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2023

The Rays' all-star shortstop hasn't played since Aug. 12 after rumors began to surface of Franco having a relationship with a minor. The 23-year-old player is on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the player's association through July 14.

The victim's mother also faces charges in the investigation, after prosecutors revealed Franco had paid her thousands of dollars to consent to his relationship with the minor, which reportedly lasted four months.

She also faces illicit migrant smuggling and human trafficking charges, the Ministerio Público announced, as well as money laundering, among other crimes.

Franco agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in November 2021, with the potential to max out at $233 million, marking the largest contract in franchise history by far.

There has been no word yet on the MLB's response or plan for discipline in response to the newly filed charges.