Ready for a rematch? Tampa Bay Bucs will face Rams in divisional round

The Buccaneers have learned which team they’re facing in the next round of the playoffs.

They’re taking on the Los Angeles Rams who blew past the Arizona Cardinals Monday night in their Wild Card matchup. The rams won 34-11. Quarterback Matthew Stafford earned the first playoff victory of his 13-year NFL career.

"I think it’s good, so you guys don’t have to talk about that anymore," Rams head coach Sean McVay joked. "You can get that one out of the way."

The Los Angeles team will now head to Tampa Sunday for a divisional-round matchup with the Bucs.

This will be a rematch from Week 3, when the Rams beat the Bucs 34-24. Tampa Bay was on the road that night. But with the heightened stakes of the playoffs, in which Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls, things will be different.

The Rams are looking at an uphill climb as they continue their quest to reach the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February.

"It’s just the next step in the journey," Stafford said of facing Brady. "He’s an outstanding player. He has been doing it for a very long time, and they’ve got a great football team. Their defense is really stout. They played really well this weekend, so we’ll have to go look at that.

"I’m not playing against him one-on-one, but I understand he’s a great player, and he’s going to get his team in the end zone, so I have to do my part as well."

Added Weddle: "He’s the GOAT. I’ve had many battles with him over my career, and I can’t say I’ve ever beat him. So let’s break that streak."

Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

FOX Sports contributed to this report

