Red Sox beat MLB-best Rays in doubleheader opener

Justin Turner hit a three-run double in Boston's six-run sixth inning, and the Red Sox beat the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who were swept by the Rays in a four-game series in their first meeting at Tropicana Field in April.

Yandy Díaz hit a two-run double and Wander Franco had three hits for Tampa Bay (40-19), which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Boston shortstop Kiké Hernández made two throwing errors. The first one brought home a run.

Trailing 4-1, the Red Sox rallied against Jalen Beeks (2-3). Pablo Reyes hit an RBI single before Turner doubled off the Green Monster, making it 5-4.

Masataka Yoshida followed with a run-scoring double before Jarren Duran hit an RBI single off Cooper Criswell.

Playing the opener of a four-game series on an unseasonably cool day after Friday’s game was rained out and rescheduled for Monday, the Rays jumped ahead 3-0 in the second against Garrett Whitlock.

Díaz drove his two-run double into the left-field corner after Hernández’s throwing error allowed Harold Ramírez to score. Hernández made a nice sliding play on a grounder up the middle but fired wide of second from his knees trying to get a forceout.

Corey Kluber (3-6), recently demoted to the bullpen, worked a perfect inning of relief for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 12th save, getting three strikeouts.

There were a handful of fly balls knocked down by a breeze gusting to 26 mph and blowing straight in. Red Sox left fielder Yoshida broke back on Franco’s fly before racing in with the ball falling for a double.

Making his second start since spending a month on the injured list with ulnar neuritis of his throwing elbow, Whitlock gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

YOU CAN’T CATCH ME

The Rays had their 26th straight stolen base when Franco got his 21st, extending the longest streak in team history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Franco trotted into third slowly on a single and was checked by a trainer but remained in the game. ... Catcher Christian Bethancourt got up slowly favoring his left leg after Boston catcher Reese McGuire landed on him on a close play at the plate but stayed in. ... LHP Josh Fleming underwent an MRI for a sore left elbow.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said INF Christian Arroyo (right hamstring) was set to return from his rehab assignment Saturday to be re-evaluated. "No guarantee he’ll be active here or go back and play more," Cora said.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 6.23 ERA) is slated to start the nightcap. Cora hadn’t named a starter yet. "We will, when the game starts," he said, joking in the morning. "I don’t know yet."