Man arrested in Tampa shooting that left 17-year-old dead: HCSO

Timeline:

HCSO said Cordaryl Johnson Jr., 18, was the suspect in the murder of Trevaun Johnson, 17, after shots were fired at the 10000 block of Country Hollow Drive on the night of Oct. 21.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Trevaun Johnson was found dead. Shortly after, two other people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where they were treated and later released, HCSO said.

What they're saying:

"For months, an entire community has lived in fear as a senseless act of violence stole a life and shattered their peace," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "By making this arrest, our detectives have restored a sense of safety that this neighborhood deserved."

What's next:

Cordaryl Johnson faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon during a robbery, armed burglary with assault or battery and robbery with a firearm.