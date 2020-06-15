Report: Ezekiel Elliott, other Cowboys players test positive for COVID-19

article

Ezekiel Elliott is one of several Dallas Cowboys players who have tested positive for COVID-19, his agent said Monday.

NFL Network reported that multiple Cowboys and Houston Texans players had tested positive for the coronavirus. NFLN’s Ian Rappaport later said Elliott’s agent confirmed that the running back was one of those players.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux said Elliott is “feeling good,” according to Rappaport.

None of the players who tested positive had been at their respective team facilities.

It’s not known how many other Cowboys players tested positive or their identities. The Cowboys declined to elaborate on the reports.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the team said in a statement.

