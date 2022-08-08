Son of East Bay Bucs coach who passed away starts scholarship in father's name

Josh Ortega looks out over the field named for his father, Frank, and swells with pride knowing the impact his dad made on the East Bay Buccaneers.

"For him this was all about giving back to the community," Josh said. "He worked his day job 9 to 5 p.m. every morning, but at the end of the day, he decided to come out here and coach the youth. My step-mom and my dad used to go out to the local department stores. Look on the clearance racks. Grab a bunch of cleats and would give it to the kids."

Frank Ortega died at the age of 56 in 2020 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His community involvement reached far out these fences. Both Frank and Josh donated time helping Tampa Bay Buccaneers players with their charity work.

"For Mike Evans we got paid to coach that camp," said Josh. "We just gave it back to the Mike Evans foundation. Because for us, it was never about the money."

In his more than 20 years coaching football on the East Bay Buccaneer sidelines, Frank Ortega impacted some many lives. He left a long-lasting legacy, and his son has made it his mission to carry on.

Josh created a non-profit foundation in his fathers name, raising funds to help those that can’t afford to play or cheer for the East Bay Buccaneers. The foundation also has two scholarships for high school seniors in need.

"So anybody in the state can apply for the scholarships and be eligible for that $1,000," said Josh.

Josh wears a reminder of his father’s passion for Tampa Bay sports on his arm and carries with him values that his dad instilled in him. Josh is doing everything he can to make sure his father's kindness lives on.

"People die twice," said Josh. "You die when your physical body is no longer on this earth and two when people stop talking about you. With this foundation, with what my family and I are doing for years to come my dad will be in existence."

