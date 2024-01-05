St. Petersburg Country Club hosts 98th New Years Invitational

It is a New Years tradition that dates back decades, and it is one that Richard Hope has watched for more than 40 years.

"For whatever reason, this club kept this tournament going through the 30s, and 40s and 50s," said Hope.

This week the New Years Invitational golf tournament teed off at the St. Petersburg Country Club for the 98th consecutive year and welcomes the top collegiate and amateur players from around the country to St. Pete.

"There's a lot of universities represented, a lot of mid-ams and juniors, too," said 2023 champion CJ Easley. "It's just, from top to bottom, really good competition."

As a former competitor in the New Years Invitational, Hope is now the tournament's director and has watched this annual tradition grow.

"Certainly 42 years ago, even 30 years ago, it was a tournament with a lot of local amateurs," Hope recalled.

From a local event, to now, the New Years Invitational has grown into something bigger.

"I think this year we got well in excess of 250 entries for what ultimately became a 100-player field," Hope said.

With the tournament close to celebrating its centennial anniversary, players continue to return to the St. Petersburg Country Club not just to face stiff competition, but to be a part of history.

"It's been going on about 100 years and there's a lot of people on that trophy. It's cool to be a part of it," said two-time champion Remi Chartier.

Since the tournament's trophy bears the name of future PGA Tour winners and Masters champions, it is a history that the golfers that return each year, along with Hope, are proud to be a part of.

The final round of the New Years Invitational concludes Saturday at the St. Petersburg Country Club and is free to the public to attend.