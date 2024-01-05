Rays’ Wander Franco to appear before judge in Dominican Republic as his future lies in limbo

article

Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco, who has been in jail in the Dominican Republic since Monday, is due in court in the Dominican Republic Friday morning for a hearing where a judge will determine whether he may be released from jail.

Franco was arrested after he missed a meeting with law enforcement last week. He reportedly ignored a summons to show up and answer questions from prosecutors after hiring new attorneys.

Dominican prosecutors are accusing Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that he had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges.

Prosecutors requested that a judge hold Franco on an $86,000 bond, bar him from leaving the Dominican Republic and place him under house arrest. They noted the money laundering charges stem from allegations that Franco made payments to the minor’s mother.

Prosecutors also asked that the judge prohibit the minor’s mother from leaving the country and place her under house arrest.

"These measures requested by the Public Ministry seek to guarantee the integrity of the process," the ministry said in a statement.

RELATED: Wander Franco ordered to remain in Dominican Republic jail until Friday hearing

Prosecutors on Wednesday also delivered evidence to a judge who is expected to rule on Franco’s future.

The judge is scheduled to analyze the documents and other evidence collected during a months-long investigation and issue a ruling Friday in a courtroom in the northern Dominican Republic province of Puerto Plata, where the alleged act occurred.

The judge has several options: release Franco on bond, temporarily arrest him, prevent him from leaving the Dominican Republic or demand that he make occasional appearances until the investigation or a trial has ended.

PREVIOUS: Report: Dominican authorities attempting to locate Rays star Wander Franco

Authorities have not shared details of the case, although prosecutors said on Aug. 14 that Franco was being investigated because of social media postings suggesting he had a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season.​​ He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, but a team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

Major League Baseball placed Franco on administrative leave in August under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association. He was paid and received service time while on leave.