Steven Stamkos pens emotional goodbye to Tampa Bay: 'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't heartbreaking'

Steven Stamkos penned a heartfelt goodbye letter to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Players' Tribune on Monday, reflecting on all the moments he shared with the city and team.

The longtime - and many thought lifetime - member of the Bolts and two-time Stanley Cup champion wrote an emotional goodbye to the team he captained for years after he left in free agency for a Four-Year, $32 Million contract with the Nashville Predators.

Stamkos and the Lightning were unable to see eye-to-eye about his staying with the team, leading the captain to move on in a move that shocked the hockey world and left the Tampa Bay community missing the player that came to define the ‘Champa Bay’ era.

Stammer reflected on those Champa Bay years and opened up on how the last year or so when his future with the Bolts remained unclear was hard for him.

"I never thought I’d have to do one of these. It doesn’t quite feel real that I won’t be a Bolt this fall," Stamkos opened by saying. "But over the past few weeks, I’ve had this really deep sense of how lucky I was to be one for 16 years. So I just want to share some memories, and say some thanks to everyone who has been a part of this journey."

He described his initial years of being a Bolt, becoming a captain in 2014, losing in the Championship in 2015, and then of course, the back-to-back titles with the team.

Stamkos said his first Stanley Cup with the Lightning wasn't at all how he imagined it, with the playoffs being played in a bubble in 2020 due to COVID-19.

But the year after, when the Bolts went back-to-back, was exactly how he imagined it going.

"At home. Packed arena. Great playoff run. Great final. Lifting the Cup in front of everyone. Sharing it with you, Tampa. It was beyond words."

"To win two cups in 282 days, that's pretty cool."

He went on to say how much he'd miss the Bolts faithful, thanking Jon Cooper and Lightning Owner Jeffrey Vinik.

"It's been the honor of my life to represent this team, and to be your captain," Stamkos wrote.

"These past few weeks have been bittersweet. I never thought this day would come. I did everything I felt I could do to make it work, but sometimes things just happen. It didn't work."

"And I'd be lying if I said it wasn't heartbreaking. But my family and I, we’re human, you know? Tampa is home. It’s where our three kids were born … it’s where our memories are. It’s always going to mean so much to us."

The Bolts will now be looking for a new player to wear the Captain's C on his sweater, becoming the 11th captain in franchise history since the Lightning joined the NHL in 1992.

When Stamkos comes back into town in October, too, he said he'll be glad to see Amalie Arena again.

"And when the time comes to play down in Tampa, it’ll be nice to be home again."