Tampa Bay Lightning look to bounce back after game one loss in Stanley Cup Playoffs

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The Brief After Sunday's loss to Montreal, the Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves down (1-0) in the first round. Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky scored less than two minutes into overtime to hand the Canadiens the 4-3 win. The Bolts now have to try and win game two on Tuesday night to even up the series before heading for Montreal.



Sunday's Stanley Cup Playoff opener for the Tampa Bay Lightning may have just been one game, but it resulted in a game one loss.

"Obviously, you'd like to get game one under your belt, but sometimes it doesn't go that way, and you just have to get ready for game two," said Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh.

The backstory:

The Bolts were called for seven penalties against the Canadiens on Sunday night, and would go on to give up three power-play goals, including the game winner in overtime.

"That's the easy part to pick apart on video, the penalty killing," said Forward Brandon Hagel who scored a pair of goals in the loss.

"We believe in our penalty kill, and we're going to continue to."

By the numbers:

Despite experience making deep playoff runs, the Bolts have now lost 10 of their last 11 home playoff games while also losing 11 of their last 12 overtime playoff games.

"That's a tough one because it was the opposite before that, and now it's come into a tough trend. So, it's something we're going to have to fix," head coach Jon Cooper said.

Now, the Bolts look to turn the page on their game one loss and on their mental mistakes.

What they're saying:

"Everyone has just got to be a little bit better. Urgency has got to be there for us tomorrow night, and we'll be ready to go," forward Anthony Cirelli said.

Beyond a need for urgency, the Bolts also have a sense of belief in themselves.

"There's a lot of belief in the room whether we're down one, up, or whatever it may be, really. We feel like we can pull out games," Raddysh said.

What's next:

Down (1-0), the Bolts will hope to tie up the series during game two Tuesday night at 7:00pm inside Benchmark International Arena.